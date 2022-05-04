Aaron Judge Appreciated ‘Special’ Moment With Yankees Fan In Toronto

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was the catalyst of a wholesome moment between rivaled fanbases.

Judge launched his ninth home run of the season in the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. While the swing was impactful, what happened in the stands following the play will be more memorable — especially for one young fan.

Aaron Judge's reaction to the young fan receiving his home run ball in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/CBmAKMHlHi — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 4, 2022

An adult Blue Jays fan caught the home run ball, and instead of keeping it, handed it over to a young Yankees fan wearing Judge’s jersey. The face of the Yankees’ franchise appreciated the story.

“That’s what’s special about this game man,” Judge told reporters as seen on YES Network’s tweet. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear, they are (all) fans. Everybody appreciates this game and that’s pretty cool. I got to check out that video.”

Judge has been a great spokesperson for the MLB, which he showcased on Tuesday. He’s also helping grow the game on the field as well, hitting .303 with a league-leading nine home runs in 23 games played.