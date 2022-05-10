Jayson Tatum Joins Exclusive Club In Game 4 Vs Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is rising on yet another all-time scoring list.

With a third quarter basket in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum moved into fifth place on the list of all-time postseason scorers under the age of 25.

Tatum’s 1,274th career postseason point helped him surpass Dwyane Wade on the list, placing him in the company of four all-time great postseason performers. He now trails just Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tony Parker and Kevin Durant.

The Celtics star will have an opportunity to continue climbing the list, as his 25th birthday will not come until March 3 of 2023. He is less than 300 points away from Tony Parker who is in third place. If Boston can go on a long playoff run, third place is in his sights.