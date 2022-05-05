Boston College Star Receiver Explains Turning Down Big NIL Money

NESN Logo Sign In

The introduction of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) compensation in July 2021 created a seismic shift in college sports, and in particular, college football. For one Boston College wide receiver, there’s a lot more to life than just money, though.

Zay Flowers will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. Flowers received a football scholarship to Boston College in 2019 and earned All-ACC honors as a wide receiver with a breakout 2020 season.

Flowers told ESPN’s Pete Thamel he received numerous offers from NIL companies to transfer to certain schools just days before the May 1 deadline to enter the transfer portal without a waiver.

“He said he was told NIL companies would give him $600,000 to transfer to one school, and there was another deal that would give him $300,000 to go to a different school,” Thamel wrote. “Flowers had not entered the NCAA transfer portal, nor given any public indication he intended to.”

Many top players across different sports have experienced the benefits of NIL, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who signed an NIL deal with a local Lamborghini dealership.

Flowers grew up in Fort Lauderdale, FL, as the 11th of 14 children. His mother died in 2005. His father, Willie, drives a truck for a medical device company to provide for the family. A six-figure offer was enticing for Flowers, but he decided to turn it down.

“For a kid like me from a household of 14 with one parent, that’s life-changing money,” Flowers said to ESPN. “I talked to Coach (Jeff) Hafley, and we went through what was going on. I talked to my dad. My dad would love me to stay at BC, and I wanted to stay at BC. It was a decision I had to make, and the decision I made was to come back to school.”