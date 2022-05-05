Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Counters Accusation Made By Rod Brind’Amour

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins fell to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena despite Carolina playing the majority of Game 2 with its third-string goaltender.

Antti Raanta exited the contest just less than eight minutes into the first period following a collision with David Pastrnak. With the Bruins on a power play, Pastrnak tried to track down a stretch pass that ultimately reached the Hurricanes netminder first. Boston’s winger wasn’t able to completely stop short, as he tripped over Raanta’s pads and caught the goalie up high with his right hand as he fell to the ice.

Pastrnak initially was issued a five-minute major for the incident, but the punishment was knocked down to a two-minute minor upon review. After the ‘Canes 5-2 win, Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked if he thought Pastrnak targeted Raanta.

“What do you think? It can’t get more obvious,” Brind’Amour told reporters, per ESPN.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a different interpretation of what went down.

“It’s David Pastrnak. You think he’s gonna run — we’re on the power play,” Cassidy told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “He’s trying to chase down a puck. You think his intention is to — that’s why they changed it from a 5 to a 2. His foot caught his pad. He’s trying to block the clear and get out of the way.”

Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2 proved to be a very chippy tilt. Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm exited the game late in the second period after taking a colossal hit from Andrei Svechnikov.