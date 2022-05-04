Bruins Hold Round 1 50/50 Raffle; Game 3 Proceeds To Benefit Home Base

Enter now to help veterans and military families

by

The Boston Bruins are ramping up their charitable efforts during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins Foundation is holding a 50/50 raffle for the duration of their first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes. Proceeds generated from Game 3 sales will benefit Home Base, and the remaining funds raised during the series will go to the Bruins Foundation. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or Friday night at TD Garden during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3.

Home Base provides “a multi-disciplinary team of experts working together to help service members, veterans and their families heal from the invisible wounds (of war): traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress (PTS), and related conditions.” It’s the “only private sector clinic in New England, and the largest private sector clinic in America with the sole focus of helping at-risk veterans and military families regain the lives they once had.

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Friday night’s Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3. The jackpot starts at $10,000, and ongoing raffle sales will grow that number.

More Bruins:

Bruins Odds: Ready To Double Down On B’s Series Price Vs. Hurricanes?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

NFL Odds: Diving Into Recently Released International Series Spreads
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators
Next Article

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Best Bets 5/4/22

Picked For You

Related