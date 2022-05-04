Bruins Hold Round 1 50/50 Raffle; Game 3 Proceeds To Benefit Home Base

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are ramping up their charitable efforts during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins Foundation is holding a 50/50 raffle for the duration of their first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes. Proceeds generated from Game 3 sales will benefit Home Base, and the remaining funds raised during the series will go to the Bruins Foundation. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or Friday night at TD Garden during Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3.

Home Base provides “a multi-disciplinary team of experts working together to help service members, veterans and their families heal from the invisible wounds (of war): traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress (PTS), and related conditions.” It’s the “only private sector clinic in New England, and the largest private sector clinic in America with the sole focus of helping at-risk veterans and military families regain the lives they once had.

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Friday night’s Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3. The jackpot starts at $10,000, and ongoing raffle sales will grow that number.