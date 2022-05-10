Celtics’ Robert Williams Questionable To Play In Pivotal Game 5 Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics could still be without center Robert Williams for Wednesday night’s Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics announced on Tuesday that Williams is questionable for the upcoming matchup due to left knee soreness. Williams didn’t play in Boston’s 116-108 win in Game 4 on Monday.

The soreness for Williams is in the same knee he had surgically repaired back on March 30 to fix a torn meniscus. Prior to Game 4, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams has dealt with soreness at times in his knee, which wasn’t unexpected, since making his return midway through Boston’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Udoka also told reporters during that pregame media availability that he didn’t expect this injury to keep Williams out for a lengthy period of time.

“You would expect so,” Udoka said when asked if Williams would be available later in the series. “Like I said, he’s had some natural soreness after upping his minutes and intensity.”

In five games this postseason, Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20 minutes on the court.

Whether the Celtics get Williams back or not, their series with the Bucks, which is tied up at two-all, continues on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden.