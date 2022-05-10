Aston Villa Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Reds fell behind after three minutes when Douglas Luiz hammered in a goal after seeing an initial header saved by Alisson Becker at Villa Park.

However, they were level soon after, as Joel Matip diverted over the line from Virgil van Dijk?s ball into the six-yard box at a set-piece.

We are off to a ROARING start at Villa Park.



Just moments after Douglas Luiz put Villa up 1-0, Joel Matip draws Liverpool even.



? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/6eoQjxdrHx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 10, 2022

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front in the 65th minute when he superbly headed in a Luis Diaz cross, with the effort proving the matchwinner in the Midlands.

The header is in!



Sadio Mane gives Liverpool the lead!



? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/r9x4UVPTVn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 10, 2022

The Reds are now tied with Manchester City on 86 points, though Pep Guardiola’s team has played one fewer game and lead lead on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.