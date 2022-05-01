Celtics Share Hype Video For Second-Round Series Against Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

In order to take another step toward the NBA Finals, the Celtics will need to remove the current kings of the league from their throne.

Boston and Milwaukee are set to meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 of their best-of-seven series slated for Sunday afternoon. The Celtics advanced to Round 2 by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, while the third-seeded Bucks only needed five games to knock off the Chicago Bulls.

One day before the East powerhouses tip off their series opener at TD Garden, the Celtics took to their official Twitter account to share a hype video for the highly anticipated matchup.

To be the best, you've got to ???? the best. pic.twitter.com/LVnt64oEEm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 30, 2022

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook tab the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite for Game 1 in Boston. Jayson Tatum and company also are favored (-210) to win the series and reach the Eastern Conference finals.