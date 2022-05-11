Jaylen Brown Disagreed With One Specific Game 4 Call Amid Physical Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown acknowledged it must be difficult to officiate such a physical series between the Celtics and Bucks, but he also took some exception to one massive — at least at the time — third-quarter decision by officials during Boston’s Game 4 win in Milwaukee.

After a Bucks challenge, officials overturned a Jrue Holiday blocking foul and instead gave Brown an offensive foul with 1:47 left in the third quarter and the Celtics trailing 78-70. It was Brown’s fifth foul of the game, prompting the star to the bench for much of the fourth quarter. It also meant Holiday would not pick up his fourth foul, which might have sent him to the bench.

“To be honest, it was, the game was called very interesting last game,” Brown said during a video conference Wednesday before Boston hosted Milwaukee in Game 5.

“I’m not willing to comment too much on officiating, we found out a way to win anyway, but, I mean, I guess it was a tough call. I don’t think I lowered my shoulder. I wasn’t out of control. My defender made a good read, but I thought that was for sure a blocking foul,” Brown continued. “But no, I guess I’m not an official. I guess they saw it differently. So nothing I could really do there.”

Brown’s comments are not the first time this series where the Bucks or Celtics took exception to officiating. Both teams were angered by the Game 3 crew, as the Celtics, specifically, thought a game-altering call went the way of the Bucks in the final seconds of Boston’s two-point loss.

It’s been that kind of series.

“It’s up there,” Brown said when asked if he’s been a part of a more physical playoff series. “It’s right up there with the best of them. Very physical from Game 1 to now. Definitely a high level of physicality out there. That’s not for everybody.”