Heat Injuries: Miami Updates On Availability Before Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Both the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are banged up entering Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.

Miami shooting guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, will not play in Boston on Monday night due to a groin injury.

Fellow Heat players Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) all will warm up with the intent to play, according to the team. They previously were listed as questionable, along with Herro.

Herro has averaged 12.3 points on 39% shooting from the field in the three games this series as Miami holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven.

The Celtics have only ruled one player, Sam Hauser, out for Game 4.

Robert Williams (knee soreness), Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Jayson Tatum (right cervical nerve impingement) joined Hauser on Boston’s injury report Sunday. Tatum was listed as probable while Williams and Smart were listed as questionable.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared Sunday that Smart was dealing with swelling in his ankle while Williams felt better than he did Saturday. Williams missed Boston’s Game 3 loss on Saturday.