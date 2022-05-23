Patriots Announce New Jersey Numbers For Players Ahead Of OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

Before they kicked off organized team activities Monday morning, the New England Patriots revealed new jersey numbers for 13 veteran players.

Among the notables:

— Cornerback Malcolm Butler will wear No. 4 as he begins his second Patriots stint. Butler previously wore No. 21 with New England, Tennessee and Arizona, but that’s taken by safety Adrian Phillips. He takes over his new number from quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was traded to Las Vegas after the draft.

— Wide receiver DeVante Parker will indeed wear Julian Edelman’s old No. 11, which he teased on social media after his trade from Miami.

— Defensive back Myles Bryant switches from No. 41 to J.C. Jackson’s old No. 27.

— Receiver/running back Ty Montgomery will wear No. 14, ditching the No. 88 he’s sported throughout his career. Montgomery last week referred to himself as “Employee No. 14” when asked what his role will be in New England.

— Tight end Matt Sokol has Rob Gronkowski’s old No. 87, bumping wideout Tre Nixon, who wore that number on the practice squad last season, to No. 82.