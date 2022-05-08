Jake DeBrusk Paired With Charlie Coyle As Bruins Look To Even Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk will try to make it happen on the third line with Charlie Coyle.

The Boston Bruins will look to tie their first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon as TD Garden plays host to Game 4.

DeBrusk made a great pass to Coyle in Game 3 which turned into a shorthanded goal for the Black and Gold. Their pairing in Game 4 could lead to more offense out of the third line.

