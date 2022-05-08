Jake DeBrusk Paired With Charlie Coyle As Bruins Look To Even Series

DeBrusk and Coyle connected for a goal in Game 3

Jake DeBrusk will try to make it happen on the third line with Charlie Coyle.

The Boston Bruins will look to tie their first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon as TD Garden plays host to Game 4.

DeBrusk made a great pass to Coyle in Game 3 which turned into a shorthanded goal for the Black and Gold. Their pairing in Game 4 could lead to more offense out of the third line.

