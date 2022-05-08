Chaim Bloom Breaks Down Why Red Sox Haven’t Called Up Triston Casas

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will not be turning to Triston Casas to potentially provide a spark. Not yet, at least.

There surely are countless Boston fans out there who are clamoring for the club to call up Casas, arguably the most exciting prospect in the organization. The Red Sox offense, as a whole, largely has been lifeless over the first month-plus of the season, and Boston has received next to no production from first base.

Still, the Red Sox do not have any immediate plans to promote Casas, the 26th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, from Triple-A Worcester. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained why while speaking with the media Saturday.

“It’s obviously something we keep a very close eye on,” Bloom said. “We do with everybody there, but certainly him with what he’s capable of, what his ceiling is. I point to a couple of things. One is that he had a really interesting and great developmental last year, but just because of how it was broken up with the Olympics, moving levels, he wasn’t necessarily in one place for long enough to really have the league make a lot of adjustments to him and then for him having to adjust in return.

“And one of the things about the game today, more than at any point maybe ever, certainly longer than I’ve been in it, is when you get to the major leagues, there is already a book on you. We have a lot of information, and you will get attacked the way you should be attacked from pitch one. So going through that period of making those adjustments is really important for really any young hitter. We saw Jarren (Duran) go through it last year and we see around the league some guys take the league by storm and a lot don’t. Our job is to try to position everybody to be where their odds of success are as good as they can be, and to have him be here when they’re ready to be here. That’s certainly something that we think he can get out of this year. Obviously looking at how he does versus lefties, how he does versus big-league stuff is really important. Just knowing how he or any young hitter’s going to get attacked when they get up here.”

So, the Fenway Faithful will have to remain patient as they await Casas’ arrival to the big leagues. That said, it feels safe to assume we’ll see the 22-year-old in Boston at some point during the 2022 season.