Kyle Van Noy Sent This Message To Mac Jones After Patriots Release

Kyle Van Noy no longer shares a locker room with Mac Jones, but he’s still a staunch supporter of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Van Noy raved about Jones’ talent during an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” — though he did add that New England will need to put the proper pieces around its young signal-caller in order for him to succeed.

The former Patriots linebacker also said he recently sent Jones “a nice message” telling him he “appreciate(s) him and who he is as a person.”

“I love Mac,” Van Noy told McAfee. “I actually believe in Mac. … I really believe in him, and I think he’s going to be great. I hope he has the supporting cast to support him, that’s for sure, because he needs it.”

Van Noy has been a longtime advocate for Jones, who finished second in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season. The veteran ‘backer said in December, during an interview with Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast, that Jones won him and many Patriots teammates over in training camp, when he seized control of the starting job from a sidelined Cam Newton.

“When I tell you (Jones) loves football and he’s a Patriot, that is him, bro,” Van Noy told Long. “I love him, too. He’s good. He’s really good. I’ve been impressed. For being 23, to handle the things that he’s handled, to be respectful, to get the teammates — like, he’s cool with all the teammates, vets, younger guys — it’s impressive, bro. That’s tough to do. …