Kyle Van Noy Opens Up About Patriots Release, Signing With Chargers

Kyle Van Noy found a new NFL home Thursday, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers two months after his release from the New England Patriots.

One day later, in an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show,” the veteran linebacker reflected on his exit from New England and explained why he chose to take his talents to LA.

Van Noy said he “had a feeling” after the 2021 season that the Patriots were looking to move on from him, “just because (of) how people were moving behind the scenes there.”

“But the one thing I love about (New England) is the respect that Bill (Belichick) has for me and the respect that I have for Bill,” he told McAfee on Friday. “Being communicative about it, being honest and upfront, whether I agree with it or not. I just believe in my ability as a football player, and everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve made a defense better, and every time I’ve left, they’ve gotten worse. But that’s another story.

“But I do respect (Belichick). I do respect the Patriots organization. I love RKK (Robert Kraft). He’s been wonderful to my family. I’ll always be a Patriot — there’s no denying that. But I’m definitely a Charger, and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up (with) the Patriots’, because I want to be remembered as both.”

"The thing I love about that place is the respect Bill has for me & the respect that I have for Bill" ~@KVN_03#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DLLwpFRirW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 6, 2022

Getting younger and more athletic at linebacker seems to be an offseason priority for the Patriots, who lacked speed and explosiveness at the second level as their 2021 season unraveled down the stretch. They cut the 31-year-old Van Noy ahead of free agency, and 32-year-olds Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins remained unsigned as of Friday afternoon.