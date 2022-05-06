Kyle Van Noy Opens Up About Patriots Release, Signing With Chargers

Kyle Van Noy found a new NFL home Thursday, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers two months after his release from the New England Patriots.
One day later, in an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show,” the veteran linebacker reflected on his exit from New England and explained why he chose to take his talents to LA.
Van Noy said he “had a feeling” after the 2021 season that the Patriots were looking to move on from him, “just because (of) how people were moving behind the scenes there.”
“But the one thing I love about (New England) is the respect that Bill (Belichick) has for me and the respect that I have for Bill,” he told McAfee on Friday. “Being communicative about it, being honest and upfront, whether I agree with it or not. I just believe in my ability as a football player, and everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve made a defense better, and every time I’ve left, they’ve gotten worse. But that’s another story.
“But I do respect (Belichick). I do respect the Patriots organization. I love RKK (Robert Kraft). He’s been wonderful to my family. I’ll always be a Patriot — there’s no denying that. But I’m definitely a Charger, and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up (with) the Patriots’, because I want to be remembered as both.”
Getting younger and more athletic at linebacker seems to be an offseason priority for the Patriots, who lacked speed and explosiveness at the second level as their 2021 season unraveled down the stretch. They cut the 31-year-old Van Noy ahead of free agency, and 32-year-olds Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins remained unsigned as of Friday afternoon.
So, why the Chargers?
“It was one of my (preferred) destinations,” Van Noy explained. “I looked at different teams that would actually fit my skill set, a place that I felt like could use my skills. I actually sought out multiple teams. I got some nos and some yeses, and it happened to be the Chargers. It happened quickly, and I’m very excited about it. They were excited, I was excited, and I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven.
“I’m going to do everything I can to bring that championship pedigree to that team. That’s something that is within me. I’m a winner, and that’s what I want to bring to the table there. They have really good pieces, they have really good coaches, they have really good staff behind the scenes. It’s an amazing atmosphere there. I’m excited to get to work there.”
Van Noy, who won Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018, acknowledged the “end is near” for him as an NFL player. But he believes he still has the talent and energy to help LA’s formidable defense, which added Pro Bowlers J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack this offseason.
“I’ve still got enough juice, man,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of juice left. I’m still hungry. I get up, and I love proving my family right and I love proving haters wrong.”