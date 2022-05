NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Anfield in the Premier League.

Heung-Min Son gave top-four-chasing Spurs the lead after 56 minutes, but Luis Diaz’s deflected strike in front of the Kop drew the Reds level.

Heung-Min Son puts Tottenham in the lead!



That's 20 on the season for Son. Liverpool fall to second and Tottenham move to fourth as things stand.

Luis Diaz's shot takes a deflection and finds the net! We are level at Anfield!



Liverpool are back to leading the Premier League table thanks to goal difference.



Liverpool are back to leading the Premier League table thanks to goal difference.

The result sees Jürgen Klopp’s men go top of the table on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, who host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.