Alex Cora Is Ejected From Saturday’s Red Sox-White Sox Game

The Boston Red Sox were hoping to break their three-game losing streak Saturday against the Chicago White Sox but they weren’t expecting they would have to do so without Alex Cora.

In the bottom of the third inning, Trevor Story struck out looking on a four-seam fastball from White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. Cora did not approve of the call from the umpire and went out of the dugout to protest. Plate umpire Angel Torres clearly did not want to hear Cora’s protest and ejected the Red Sox manager for arguing balls and strikes.

The decision might have came after Cora and Story argued a check-swing call in Friday’s game. The umpires ruled Story’s bat did go forward, meriting a strikeout.

Story’s offensive struggles are not a secret, but Cora and J.D. Martinez both have come to the second baseman’s defense. It’s clear Cora remains in Story’s corner, and the manager’s ejection could provide a spark to an offense that needs it.