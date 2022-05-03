Liverpool Vs. Villarreal: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

The Reds reach the Champions League final for the third time in five years

by

Liverpool produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to the UEFA Champions League final.

Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw the Reds recover from a 2-0 halftime deficit in Tuesday’s semifinal second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Villarreal cancelled out Jürgen Klopp’s side?s first-leg advantage courtesy of Boulaye Dia’s early strike and Francis Coquelin’s header, but the visitors emerged for the second period a different team, with half-time substitute Diaz in inspired form.

The Reds will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris in the third Champions League final of Klopp?s glorious reign.

Click to read more about Liverpool-Villarreal >>

More Soccer:

Liverpool Vs. Villarreal: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Previous Article

Celtics Officially Rule Out Marcus Smart For Game 2
Boston Bruins defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy
Next Article

Why Bruce Cassidy Changed Bruins’ Defensive Pairings Ahead Of Game 2

Picked For You

Related