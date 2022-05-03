Liverpool Vs. Villarreal: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Liverpool produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to the UEFA Champions League final.
Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw the Reds recover from a 2-0 halftime deficit in Tuesday’s semifinal second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica and progress 5-2 on aggregate.
Villarreal cancelled out Jürgen Klopp’s side?s first-leg advantage courtesy of Boulaye Dia’s early strike and Francis Coquelin’s header, but the visitors emerged for the second period a different team, with half-time substitute Diaz in inspired form.
The Reds will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris in the third Champions League final of Klopp?s glorious reign.