Patrice Bergeron Nearing Bruins All-Time Postseason Goals Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron will continue to bolster his career résumé in this year’s playoffs.

The Boston Bruins start their run to the Stanley Cup on Monday night as they face the Carolina Hurricanes in game one.

Bergeron sits tied for second in Bruins history for all-time postseason goals at 46. One goal will see the Bruins center pass Phil Esposito, putting him only behind Cam Neely, who had 55 in his Bruins career.

For more on the Bruins center, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.