Raiders Reportedly Sign Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Tua’s Cousin, As UDFA

There have been some NFL-legacy signings following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders participated in the trend with a rather large investment for an undrafted free agent.

“Another big UDFA guarantee: Raiders defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s deal includes $10,000 signing bonus, $197,000 base guarantee and $207,000 in total guarantees,” Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed tweeted on Monday.

The former Notre Dame defensive end is a cousin of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and will now get a chance to make head coach Josh McDaniels’ roster this fall.

Tagovailoa-Amosa did not fill up the stat sheet, only recording 49 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks across five seasons with the Fighting Irish.

That said, the Raiders clearly believe in his potential, and were willing to give up guaranteed money to showcase their interest.