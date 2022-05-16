Patriots Assistant Coaches Won’t Reveal Roles For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ assistant coaches spoke with reporters Monday for the first time this offseason. They discussed moving on from the blowout playoff loss in Buffalo, integrating this year’s free agent pickups into the organization and what fans can expect from the team’s latest NFL draft class.

But when the topic shifted to positional responsibilities and roles for the upcoming 2022 season, most stayed tight-lipped.

“Honestly, I don’t really know, and honestly, I don’t really care,” Steve Belichick, New England’s outside linebackers coach and primary defensive play-caller in 2021, said when asked if his duties will change. “I just like coaching football. I’m happy to be on defense, but whatever I’ve got to do, I’m happy to do. I’m happy to be around football.”

Will Steve Belichick be the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, the responsibilities of which he’s shared with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and head coach Bill Belichick for the past three seasons? (New England hasn’t had an official DC since 2017.)

“Fair question that I don’t have the answer to,” the younger Belichick replied. “If I am, great. If I’m not, that’s good, too.”

Mayo offered similar responses in his media session.

“Honestly, I just like to say I’m a football coach,” he said. “Not trying to be ambiguous here. I just like to say I’m a football coach. I coach football players. I’m a teacher. I’m a teacher, and I’m trying to get guys better each and every day.”