Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Jarren Duran Makes Season Debut In Series Opener

Jarren Duran has a second chance to launch his Major League Baseball career Friday night at Fenway Park when the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

The outfield prospect will make his 2022 debut for Boston, hours after the team promoted him from Triple-A Worcester. Duran bats leadoff as he fills in for Kiké Hernández, whom manager Alex Cora revealed is in COVID-19 protocol.

Duran played 33 games for the Red Sox last season. He impressed early on but failed to make a sustained impact in the big leagues, so the team demoted him back to Worcester for the final month of the season. The Red Sox have insisted they have full confidence in Duran, and he now has another opportunity to showcase his talent.

Duran’s arrival in the lineup pushes each member of the top of the Red Sox’s batting order down one spot from where they were Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels: Trevor Story bats second; Rafael Devers third; Xander Bogaerts fourth; J.D. Martinez fifth and Alex Verdugo sixth.

First baseman Bobby Dalbec moves up one spot in the batting order to seventh.

Nathan Eovaldi is the Red Sox’s starting pitcher Friday. He pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts, striking out 13 batters without walking one in that span of action.

Vince Velasquez opposes Eovaldi for the White Sox.