Why Patriots Drafted Another Quarterback One Year After Mac Jones

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Bailey Zappe in the fourth round Saturday was about maintaining desired depth at the game’s most important position.

That’s the explanation director of player personnel Matt Groh gave when asked why the Patriots opted to take the Western Kentucky quarterback with the 137th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than using that selection to address a more pressing need.

“There’s always value in having good players on your team, and Bailey is a good player and he’s going to add value to our team,” Groh said in his post-draft video conference. “It’s going to be up to him to kind of carve out what role that is here initially and then going forward. …

“At that quarterback position, yeah, one guy is only on the field, but you’d better have another good one or two or three or whoever it is in the system coming up, because you never know when those guys are going to be needed, and if you’re short at that position, you’re going to be in real trouble.

The Patriots have followed this same blueprint throughout the Bill Belichick era, even when Tom Brady was an ascending, championship-winning superstar.

After striking gold with Brady in the sixth round in 2000, New England drafted additional quarterbacks in 2002 (Rohan Davey, Round 4), 2003 (Kliff Kingsbury, Round 6), 2005 (Matt Cassel, Round 7), 2008 (Kevin O’Connell, Round 3), 2010 (Zac Robinson, Round 7), 2011 (Ryan Mallett, Round 3), 2014 (Jimmy Garoppolo, Round 2) 2016 (Jacoby Brissett, Round 3), 2018 (Danny Etling, Round 7) and 2019 (Jarrett Stidham, Round 4).

“Just like a college program that might bring in a highly recruited quarterback one year, you can’t really afford to skip a year,” Groh said. “You’ve got to have plenty of talent there at that position, and we had an opportunity to add Bailey and tried to add some good value to the quarterback position.”