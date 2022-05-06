Patriots Draft Perspective: These Five Things All Can Be True

“We liked him a lot,” an NFC personnel executive told NESN.com last week. “Saw him more as a Day 2 guy but he’s definitely a starter in our league at center/guard. Smart, tough and great kid.”

The reviews of Strange as a player are almost universally positive. Lauded for his toughness, athleticism, leadership and overall skill, Strange is viewed as someone who immediately could start at guard and potentially move to center after a few years. Plus, given New England’s track record of developing interior linemen, it’s easy to envision Strange turning into the next great Patriots guard. He might even be David Andrews’ eventual replacement.

2. The Patriots didn’t need to draft a guard in Round 1

With real needs across the roster, the Patriots could’ve waited until later in the draft to target a Ted Karras/Shaq Mason replacement. Maybe that player would’ve been Strange, who reportedly could’ve been available in Round 2 and potentially Round 3, or maybe it would’ve been someone else. Either way, history suggests New England would’ve been just fine had it grabbed a guard later on.

Consider this: Guards/centers Ryan Wendell, Dan Connolly and David Andrews all won Super Bowls despite going undrafted. Bryan Stork, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason all got rings despite being drafted in Round 3 or later. You easily could argue the Patriots should’ve gone with a different position in the first round.

3. New England didn’t maximize value in the draft

The Patriots certainly made some high-value plays. Analytics say they toruched the Kansas City Chiefs with their first-round trade, and sending a third-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for a fourth-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder was a good move, too. You also could include last month’s DeVante Parker trade, which saw New England deal a 2023 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder, which the Patriots then moved in a pre-draft trade with the Houston Texans, who surrendered a sixth- and seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

That’s all well and good. But what New England actually did with its picks in the 2022 draft is a different story.

We already have been over the Strange pick. But trading up in the second round for receiver Tyquan Thornton, on whom some experts placed fifth-round grade, also was confusing. The Patriots also reached a bit in using a fourth-round pick on cornerback Jack Jones, whose off-field concerns left him as a projected late-round pick. As for taking quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round, the decision shouldn’t surprise anyone, but could it have been made in the fifth round? Well, yeah, except New England gave up its only fifth-round pick in the trade with Houston.

No matter how you slice it, the Patriots deserve criticism for their handling of the draft board.