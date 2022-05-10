Tyquan Thornton Film Review: What Stands Out Most About Patriots WR

While he’s no A.J. Brown or Deebo Samuel, Thornton is capable of absorbing contact and getting some yards after the catch. Despite his build, Thornton is not a receiver who always goes to the ground after first contact.

To earn consistent playing time in New England, Thornton must become a reliable option in short- or medium-yardage scenarios when Mac Jones needs to pick up a first down or get the ball into the end zone. Again, the film shows he can do just that.

None of those plays are particularly eye-opening, but they showcase Thornton’s ability to be something other than just a burner. That said, his speed is a factor on most plays, even if it simply forces defenders to play off him. The last play also is a good example of Thornton using a quick release off the line of scrimmage.

Speaking of speed, here are some of the top examples of Thornton dusting defenders, with the second clip showing him drawing a penalty, and the last clip showing him turning on the jets after a catch.

The Patriots want their receivers to compete on every play and to be willing blockers. Thornton is no Hines Ward, but he’s not afraid to mix it up and regularly finds a way to get involved in a play — usually because of his speed.

Now, let’s get into some negatives.

Thornton enjoyed an excellent senior season, so you won’t find many instances of him looking bad. Most of the negativity about him is based on projections, with many pundits and people around the NFL iffy on whether Thornton’s game will translate to the NFL.

His drops at Baylor weren’t alarming, but they did creep into his game from time to time. So, too, did a penchant for allowing receivers to break up 50-50 balls. Some of it was good defense; some of it was Thornton, with his small hands and skinny wrists, not being strong on the ball.

Thornton, who has earned positive reviews for his mid-air adjustments, does have a habit of waiting for underthrown balls to come to him, rather than going up and high-pointing the ball to make a tough catch.

Here’s an example: