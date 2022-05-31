Bill Belichick Expecting ‘Big’ Role For This Patriots Defender This Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Earlier this month, Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick said he envisions Josh Uche “being a big part” of New England’s defense this season.
His father concurred.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s organized team activities practice at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick also hyped up a potential Year 3 breakout for Uche.
“I agree: I think he is a big piece of our defense,” the elder Belichick said. “We’ll see exactly what it turns out to be.”
Uche has shown flashes of potential since the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2020, but his on-field impact has been minimal thus far. An injury wiped out the first half of his rookie year, and after a promising finish to that season and an impressive 2021 training camp, he spent most of Year 2 buried on a veteran-laden depth chart.
The Michigan product played just 21.9% of New England’s defensive snaps last season, which ranked 17th among Patriots defenders. Injuries sidelined him for five games, but even when healthy, he struggled to earn playing time, never cracking 50% in any contest. All three of his sacks and three of his four quarterback hits came in Weeks 1 and 2.
By New Year’s, Uche had all but disappeared from the rotation. He played just five defensive snaps in a Week 18 loss at Miami and six in the wild-card round beatdown in Buffalo.
But snaps now are there for the taking. The Patriots cut veteran Kyle Van Noy this offseason, leaving them without a locked-in starter at outside linebacker opposite Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. Through two open OTAs, Uche looks like a prime candidate to fill that role.
Uche also has shown the ability to play as an off-the-ball linebacker, and New England is facing significant turnover there, as well, with the versatile Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins all gone from the roster.
Bill Belichick was asked whether Uche could fill a Hightower-esque role as a player who can line up both on the edge and off the ball.
“I think it’s a stretch to compare most everybody to Hightower,” the coach replied. “We’re talking about one of the best linebackers that’s ever played here.”
Asked whether Hightower, who remained unsigned of Tuesday, still could return this season, Belichick responded: “We’ll just talk about the players who are on the team right now.”
With the longtime team captain currently out of the picture, the Patriots are proceeding with a new-look linebacking corps that, along with Uche, features Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings and untested 2021 draft picks Cameron McGrone and Ronnie Perkins, plus returning starters Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley and special teams-focused veterans Harvey Langi and Jahlani Tavai.
Steve Belichick spoke highly of Uche, McGrone and Perkins ahead of OTAs.
“We’ll see how the competition plays out, but Josh is another guy who’s doing everything right,” Belichick said. “He’s putting a lot of hard work in, and he’s setting himself up as well as he could to help us out on the field once we get to camp. It’s all just a building process, and he’s done everything right so far. I’ve got no complaints.”