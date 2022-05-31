Bill Belichick Expecting ‘Big’ Role For This Patriots Defender This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Earlier this month, Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick said he envisions Josh Uche “being a big part” of New England’s defense this season.

His father concurred.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s organized team activities practice at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick also hyped up a potential Year 3 breakout for Uche.

“I agree: I think he is a big piece of our defense,” the elder Belichick said. “We’ll see exactly what it turns out to be.”

Uche has shown flashes of potential since the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2020, but his on-field impact has been minimal thus far. An injury wiped out the first half of his rookie year, and after a promising finish to that season and an impressive 2021 training camp, he spent most of Year 2 buried on a veteran-laden depth chart.

The Michigan product played just 21.9% of New England’s defensive snaps last season, which ranked 17th among Patriots defenders. Injuries sidelined him for five games, but even when healthy, he struggled to earn playing time, never cracking 50% in any contest. All three of his sacks and three of his four quarterback hits came in Weeks 1 and 2.

By New Year’s, Uche had all but disappeared from the rotation. He played just five defensive snaps in a Week 18 loss at Miami and six in the wild-card round beatdown in Buffalo.