Josh Winckowski Set To Make Red Sox Debut Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox will officially be dipping into their farm system as Josh Winckowski will make his MLB debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Manager Alex Cora had teased Winckowski’s debut Wednesday and made the news official Friday.

“He wants to be great, and it should be fun,” Cora told reporters, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox?s No. 12 prospect, according to Sox Prospects has faced adversity throughout his professional career, including being traded twice two offseasons ago before sticking in the Red Sox organization.

The 23-year-old has a 3.13 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Worcester and has recorded more strikeouts (34) than innings pitched (31 2/3).

The move could potentially be the start of something bigger for the Red Sox, but for now, Winckowski will focus on the second-game of a double header against the Orioles on Saturday.