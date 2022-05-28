Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Tosses Complete Game In 5-3 Win Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox bounced back from Friday’s ugly loss with a 5-3 win against the Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park thanks in part to Nathan Eovaldi’s complete game.

Boston now is 22-24 after the victory, while Baltimore fell to 19-28.

You can check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The month of May continued to not be kind to Nathan Eovaldi, but he at least ended it on a high note.

Eovaldi tossed Boston’s second complete game of the 2022 season and the first of his career, so it seems silly to have a complaint about the right-hander, but he probably will be happy to put the month of May behind him.

Eovaldi, despite going deep into games for the Red Sox, has been giving up several home runs during his outings. Right-handed batters especially have been taking advantage of Eovaldi’s slider, which just has not worked for him this season. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported that four home runs have come off the bats of right-handed batters when Eovaldi throws his slider. Batters also are hitting over .700 against the slider.

After Eovaldi’s fifth inning, when the O’s tied the game at 3-3 on a home run, Twitter user Red Sox Stats tweeted out just how ugly May has been for the pitcher.