Red Sox’s Kevin Plawecki Doesn’t Want Electronic Strike Zone Despite Bad Call In Loss

Kevin Plawecki, understandably, had a gripe with home plate umpire Adam Beck’s strike three call that wasn’t a strike in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

But he still doesn’t want the strike zone to be controlled by a robot.

Plawecki was at the plate with the bases loaded in a 3-3 game in the top of the sixth inning when he was rung up on what should have been ball four to walk in a run. The Red Sox catcher tossed his helmet to the ground and was ejected before manager Alex Cora came out of the dugout and earned himself an early shower, too.

Kevin Plawecki and Alex Cora were ejected after this called third strike with the bases-loaded.



(via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/J78fv1FMGo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 12, 2022

Alex Cora and Kevin Plawecki both ejected for arguing this strike three call (7). That should be ball four and a Red Sox lead. Cora is rightfully pissed. pic.twitter.com/uISWnhM5za — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) May 12, 2022

Cora was rational when speaking to reporters after the loss at Truist Park, but Plawecki was a bit more heated.

“Just a terrible call,” he told reporters, per MassLive. “… Yeah, nobody thought it was a strike, even on the other side. Just watching the replay even, it was kind of a late call. Whatever. It’s just frustrating. It adds to the frustration of the grind we’re on right now. What can you do? Turn the page and we move on.”