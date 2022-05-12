Red Sox Wrap: Boston Walked Off For 5th Time On Season, Lose 5-3

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost another heartbreaker on Wednesday, dropping the second game of a their two-game road set against the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, at Truist Park.

Boston fell to 11-20 on the season while Atlanta improved to 15-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The direction of an MLB baseball game can change in one pitch. That was the case on Wednesday, when Kevin Plawecki was called out on a ball that missed the strike zone by a fairly large margin. If called correctly, that same pitch would have resulted in ball four, and a walked in run for Boston. Instead, the inning ended, keeping the game tied at 3-3 into the ninth where Orlando Arcia ended the night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trevor Story got the proverbial monkey off of his back on Wednesday. The Red Sox second baseman connected on his first home run with the club, sending a hanging breaking ball 422-feet over the centerfield wall.

— Matt Strahm continued his streak of strong outings on Wednesday, retiring three Atlanta batters on just 10 pitches for his fifth straight scoreless appearance.

— Orlando Arcia had himself quite the day for Atlanta, going 3-for-4 with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.