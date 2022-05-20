Surging Red Sox Prospect To Be Sidelined With Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are set to lose yet another potential major league arm, with minor league pitcher Connor Seabold headed to the shelf with what is believed to be a pectoral strain.

“After his last start, he was feeling like a pectoral strain, I want to call it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of Mass Live pregame on Friday.

Seabold — who has a 2.45 earned run average in seven starts with Triple-A Worcester this season — was scratched from his Friday start for precautionary reasons. According to Cora, the Red Sox don’t view the injury as something serious as of right now.

“It’s kind of like what happened with (Garrett Whitlock) last year. So we shut him down. We’ll see how it progresses in the upcoming days and we’ll go from there,” Cora said.

A member of Boston’s 40-man roster, Seabold currently ranks 14th on the MLB.com Red Sox prospect rankings.

Worcester’s pitching staff has undergone some serious change in the last two days, as Seabold’s injury comes just 24-hours after the Red Sox shut down pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez following knee surgery and optioned pitcher Ryan Brasier.