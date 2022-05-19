Red Sox Minor League Pitcher To Miss Time Following Meniscus Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s pool of bullpen options just got slimmer, as pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez is headed for the injured list with a torn meniscus, according to manager Alex Cora.

Hernandez, a 25-year-old southpaw with three years of big league service time, spent the beginning of his 2022 season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, where he posted a 5.95 earned run average in eight appearances.

Hernandez tweaked his knee in a throwing session on Sunday, according to Joe McDonald of Worcester Telegram and Gazette. Things were starting to look up for Hernandez as he was pitching well as of late. It is expected that he will be transferred off of the 7-day Injured List, and on to a more permanent one in the coming days.

There is no timetable for a return for Hernandez, but Cora told reporters, “He’ll be down for a while.”

After what was initially supposed to be a short-lived demotion to Worcester, 2022 now looks like it will be a lost season for Hernandez as his road to recovery begins now.