Tigers A.J. Hinch Will Not Manage Friday vs. Guardians

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will not be on the bench against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, per MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

A.J. Hinch is under the weather and will not manage Tigers tonight. He has tested negative for COVID-19, but isn’t feeling well. George Lombard will manage the team tonight. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 20, 2022

Hinch is dealing with an illness but tested negative for COVID-19. Still, he’ll miss the Tigers’ series-opener against the Guardians. There’s no indication of whether he’ll be back on the bench on Saturday or during the series. Bench coach George Lombard will take over while Hinch recovers.

The Tigers could use a solid weekend series as they sit at 13-25 and last in the AL Central. The Guardians haven’t fared much better, with a 16-19 record, placing them third in the division. Detroit will send Tarik Skubal to the mound while Aaron Civale has the ball for Cleveland.

