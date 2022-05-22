Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Poor Third Round

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite making the cut at Southern Hills Country Club, Tiger Woods will not finish the PGA Championship.

After shooting 79 in the third round, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from competition. The 15-time major champion was fighting through a leg injury throughout the tournament, and it appears it finally caught up to him as he shot the worst round in his PGA Championship career.

“Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact,” Woods told a pool reporter, per ESPN “We’ll do some work and see how it goes.”

Woods, 46, played his second major tournament after he was seriously hurt in a car crash in February 2021.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said, per ESPN. “We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Mito Pereira is the current leader heading into the final day at 9-under. Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris are tied for second at 6-under.