NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Diekman came in and locked it down for the Red Sox bullpen.

The Boston Red Sox secured their fourth win in a row with a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Diekman only needed 11 pitches to strike out the side in the sixth inning to further help secure the win.

For more on Diekman’s outing, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.