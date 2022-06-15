Are Jayson Tatum, Celtics Running Out of Gas In NBA Finals Vs. Warriors?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have no choice left but to empty the tank with the Golden State Warriors only one win away from winning an NBA title.

The only issue for the Celtics when it comes to that is they might already be out of gas.

Boston wilted during the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Monday night, as the Warriors surged ahead in the final frame to take a 3-2 series lead. The Celtics not only lost their composure in the stanza, but also looked like a tired bunch, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the end of a grueling playoff run.

Tatum and Brown played all but 1:19 of the second half — they each ended up logging 44 minutes — and didn’t have much left to offer a Boston offense that needs them to carry it at times. The Celtics stars combined to go 2-for-9 from the field in the fourth quarter, which led to a stagnate and unproductive offense that couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors.

“We ran them obviously a longer stretch to get back in the game in the third,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said following his team’s 104-94 defeat. “Looked like our decision-making waned a little bit in the fourth, and it could have been from that. We weren’t getting a whole lot of production off the bench, went with them a little bit longer being that they got us back in it and tried to use the timeouts for their rest. But we got away from a little bit of what got us back in the game in the third, and decision-making and fatigue could be the reason why.”

Out of the two, Tatum looked more worn out than Brown over the latter stages of the second half. After a strong third-quarter performance from Tatum to help the Celtics overcome a 12-point halftime deficit, the 6-foot-8 forward started to fade with his shots nowhere close to hitting. Here’s what happened on Tatum’s final eight shots of the game:

Missed driving floater

Missed 25-foot 3-pointer (Airball)

Missed fadeaway jumper (Airball)

Missed driving layup

Missed step-back jumper (Airball)

Missed fadeaway jumper

Made 24-foot 3-pointer

Missed 26-foot 3-pointer (Airball)