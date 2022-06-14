Jayson Tatum Addresses Celtics Getting Caught Up In Game 5 Officiating

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are on the brink of elimination after a Game 5 loss to the Warriors, but Jayson Tatum is confident they’ll turn it around.

Boston committed 18 turnovers in its 104-94 loss to Golden State at Chase Center. The Warriors now are just one win away from another NBA title.

Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 27 points, but between the Celtics getting caught up in officiating and having trouble making their free throws, the 27 points were not enough.

But Tatum remains confident in the C’s.

“I mean, you saw it. I wasn’t in all of those conversations,” Tatum told reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “I didn’t hear everything that was talked about.

“But in those situations, especially on the road, regardless if we feel like calls are going our way or not, just in those moments we just got to be better not letting distractions, things like that, distract us. Down one going into the fourth quarter, just got to focus on what’s important at the time.

“That’s on all of us. We’ll regroup and bounce back. I’m sure of it.”