Red Sox Wrap: Boston Cruises Past Oakland On Way To 6-1 Win

The Boston Red Sox opened up their nine-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

The Red Sox improve to 33-29 while the A’s drop to 21-41.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Throughout a 162-game season, MLB teams only get a handful of complete performances. Tuesday night represented a complete performance from the Red Sox.

Being able to get the job done in a myriad of ways is something special in today’s age. The Red Sox did that by putting together gems from the offense, defense and pitching staff.

The offense started the game by playing small ball, capturing their first two runs by way of an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Then they started clubbing the ball, with J.D Martinez and Rafael Devers crushing home runs in back-to-back frames to balloon the lead to six runs by the end of the fourth inning. Boston continued to hit throughout the game, getting runners on in six of the eight innings they came to bat.

Defensively, Boston flashed the leather to aid Nick Pivetta in his terrific performance. Preventing yourself from committing any errors is nice, doing stuff like this is even better: