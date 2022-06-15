Keegan Bradley Starts Homecoming Early With ‘Surreal’ First Pitch At Fenway

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Keegan Bradley can hit a golf ball just shy of 400 yards, but for some reason being 60 feet away from home plate prompts more nerves than any tee shot.

Bradley, who graduated from Hopkinton (Massachusetts) High School after growing up in the golf-friendly climate of Vermont, started his homecoming tour a few days early as he threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Tuesday before his beloved Boston Red Sox hosted the Oakland Athletics.

“Well, I was such a nervous wreck yesterday. I kept telling my wife, ‘Why did I agree to do this?'” Bradley joked Wednesday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., before competing in the 2022 U.S. Open.

“Things were getting fuzzy. That’s how uncomfortable I was,” Bradley added. “I was proud of the strike I threw — or the ball I threw. Sometimes in my life there are moments that are shocking, and being out on that mound at Fenway Park with my family there and playing here is really surreal. Truly it is.”

Bradley would later correct himself about one thing.

“Yeah, it was a strike,” Bradley said, prompting a crowd of laughter. “I said, I couldn’t even see it it was going so fast. So I think it was a strike, yeah.”

When in Boston ??



New England native @Keegan_Bradley threw out the first pitch at tonight?s @RedSox game ? pic.twitter.com/vjFcBkR1op — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 15, 2022

Bradley, whose wife’s uncle is Red Sox legend Carlton Fisk, or “Uncle Pudge” as Bradley referred to, also threw out the first pitch in 2011. It was the same year he won the biggest golf tournament of his career, the PGA Championship, but the toss from the Fenway dirt more than a decade later provided a much different moment.