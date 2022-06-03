Bruins Likely Without Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk To Open Next Season

The Bruins issued injury updates Friday on defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly, and it’s becoming increasingly clear Boston will be shorthanded to begin the 2022-23 NHL season.
McAvoy, Grzelcyk and Reilly each underwent surgery Friday, according to a press release.
McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure, with an expected recovery time of approximately six months.
Grzelcyk underwent a right shoulder open stabilization procedure, with an expected recovery time of approximately five months.
Reilly underwent a right ankle tendon repair and removal of bone fragments, with an expected recovery time of approximately three months.
So, Reilly, in theory, could return for Boston’s regular-season opener, if the projected recovery times prove accurate. But both McAvoy and Grzelcyk likely will be sidelined to open the new campaign.
This obviously is significant, especially with left wing Brad Marchand expected to miss the beginning of the season after undergoing hip surgery and center Patrice Bergeron still contemplating his future.
Marchand underwent a hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips last Friday, a procedure that comes with a recovery time of approximately six months. Bergeron, who turns 37 in July, is deciding whether to return for a 19th season.
The B’s are coming off a hard-fought, seven-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston already faced several important questions at the onset of its offseason, and the recent injury news has only added to the uncertainty.
Due to that, the Bruins now could have huge holes to fill up front and along the blue line.