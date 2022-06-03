Bruins Likely Without Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk To Open Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins issued injury updates Friday on defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly, and it’s becoming increasingly clear Boston will be shorthanded to begin the 2022-23 NHL season.

McAvoy, Grzelcyk and Reilly each underwent surgery Friday, according to a press release.

McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure, with an expected recovery time of approximately six months.

Grzelcyk underwent a right shoulder open stabilization procedure, with an expected recovery time of approximately five months.

Reilly underwent a right ankle tendon repair and removal of bone fragments, with an expected recovery time of approximately three months.

So, Reilly, in theory, could return for Boston’s regular-season opener, if the projected recovery times prove accurate. But both McAvoy and Grzelcyk likely will be sidelined to open the new campaign.

This obviously is significant, especially with left wing Brad Marchand expected to miss the beginning of the season after undergoing hip surgery and center Patrice Bergeron still contemplating his future.