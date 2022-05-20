Six Burning Questions Facing Bruins This Offseason

If Bergeron does indeed call it quits, then the Black and Gold will have many more questions and a huge void to fill.

“That would be a conversation we’d have to have upstairs, because you’re going to need to fill it,” Cassidy said. “The first place you’ll look is, do we have anybody internally that’s ready to move up to the No. 1 spot? Secondly, is there anyone in Providence that can fill in if someone else is moving up? So those are questions we’d have to look at. So no, I haven’t really got that far along with it.”

If Bergeron leaves, is a rebuild imminent?

The Bruins have been able to avoid a complete rebuild, but will that change if Bergeron indeed retires?

“I’ve been looking at that for a while now. As your core players and your better players start to age out, you do have to look at that. There’s no question,” B’s president Cam Neely said Thursday at his year-end media availability. “But we do have some good young players in this lineup that hopefully continue to grow and hopefully we continue to add to that. But it is something you think about. In 2019, we lose in seven in the finals. In 2020, we’re leading the league and then the world falls apart.

“We’ve got to be better. We needed to be better last playoffs. I thought this year, I honestly felt really good that we were going to get by Carolina in Game 7. I really did. I knew it was going to be tough five-on-five. But like I said, we didn’t draw any penalties to give us a chance for our better players to produce on the power play. Those are things we have to look at to improve upon.”

Who’s the second-line center?

David Krejci’s departure ahead of the season left a gaping hole at the position he occupied for 15 years that the Bruins couldn’t figure out how to fill.

Charlie Coyle was called to take the spot but couldn’t find a groove before getting slotted back onto the third line. Coyle thrived as the third line center and found sturdy chemistry with Craig Smith and Trent Frederic.

Erik Haula played fine on the second line, but is he really a true second-line center? Probably not.