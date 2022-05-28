What Brad Marchand’s Injury Means For Bruins Going Into 2022-23 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were delivered a big blow that will impact their top line.

Boston on Friday announced that Brad Marchand underwent successful hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips. The surgery is what Tuukka Rask underwent last offseason that left him sidelined for five months before being forced to retire due to lingering effects from the procedure.

The recovery is expected to take about six months, which means Marchand won’t be ready when the 2022-23 NHL season begins this fall.

The Bruins already are facing a slew of questions heading into the offseason and it all of a sudden has become a real possibility that Boston could be without two of its three top line members. Of course, fans are waiting with bated breath to hear what Patrice Bergeron decides to do next. The good news for B’s fans, though, is that the captain made it clear it’s Black and Gold or retirement.

Even if Bergeron does return next season, losing Marchand leaves a big hole in the lineup. He’s solidified himself as an elite goal scorer and finished 2021-22 with 32 goals and led the team with 48 assists and 80 points.

Having two hip surgeries at age 34 certainly isn’t ideal. Couple that with the AC joint Marchand revealed he was dealing with and you realize just how much he was dealing with toward the end of the season.

If Bergeron comes back, the blow of losing Marchand, while still significant, will be a bit easier to handle. Regardless of Bergeron’s future, the absence of Marchand will be immediately felt.