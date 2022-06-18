Cardinals’ Albert Pujols Honored By Red Sox In Pregame Ceremony

NESN Logo Sign In

Albert Pujols is calling it a career after this season, and the Boston Red Sox made sure to give the St. Louis Cardinals icon a special honor.

Heading into Father’s Day weekend, manager Alex Cora gave his praise toward “The Machine.” But on Saturday, the Red Sox recognized Pujols for his accomplishments and his hall of fame career.

The Red Sox players took the field, and Hall of Famer David Ortiz was at the game to present the two-time World Series champion with a No. 5 slide from the Green Monster.

A baseball legend.



Congratulations on an incredible career, Albert! pic.twitter.com/65XecagVse — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2022

Ortiz gave a big hug to one of his idols — who he has always had the back of throughout his career — before presenting the special gift to Pujols as the Red Sox players applauded the 10-time All-Star, who signed a one-year deal with St. Louis this past offseason.

This likely won’t be the last time home ballparks honor Pujols as the Cardinals designated hitter’s farewell tour continues.

Pujols has yet to play in the three-game series against Boston. He started on the bench for Saturday's game — airing on FOX — and will get a chance to take an at-bat at Fenway Park on Sunday.