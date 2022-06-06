Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed In Game 2, Lose 107-88

The Boston Celtics reverted back to some key issues in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on their way to getting run out of the gym by the Golden State Warriors, 107-88.
The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Old habits die hard, and the Celtics continue to prove that fact as they allowed the same old issues to hamper them Sunday night. Three long-running issues were detrimental to Boston in Game 2.
First, Boston finished the game with 19 turnovers — six more than they had in Game 1 — leading to 36 Golden State points.
Second, the Celtics found themselves in continuous foul trouble, finishing the contest with 18, 13 of which came in the first half. Those 18 were five more than they had in Game 1.
Finally, Boston and Golden State combined for a prototypical third quarter on each side. The Celtics struggled in the half court, wasting much of the shot clock before settling for bad looks. The Warriors took advantage of the aforementioned turnovers and continuously answered each Celtics punch, outscoring Boston 35-14 in the period, building a 23-point lead before the start of the fourth quarter. Three minutes into that final quarter, Boston’s starters were pulled.
In a game where coach Ime Udoka wanted them to play “greedy” and “desperate”, the Celtics reverted back to their old ways and found themselves in a brand new series.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Stephen Curry was the star of the show for Golden State, he finished with 29 points and six rebounds, leading the Warriors to a 17-1 run to end of the third quarter.
— Draymond Green was solid enough in terms of numbers, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. It was his ability to get under the skin of certain Celtics and draw fouls, however, that lands him on this list.
— Derrick White was the only Celtics regular to even be competitive for Boston in the loss. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
WAGER WATCH
Bettors were keen on Jayson Tatum having a bounce-back game for the Celtics in Game 2, but if they wanted to push their luck, they could have cashed in big. Tatum had +1000 odds to hit four or more 3-point field goals in the first half, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He cashed that bet with ease, hitting five overall in the first two quarters. A $100 bet would have netted a total payout of $1,100.
UP NEXT
The Celtics and the Warriors will head to Boston and continue the NBA Finals with Game 3 taking place Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.