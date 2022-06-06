Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed In Game 2, Lose 107-88

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics reverted back to some key issues in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on their way to getting run out of the gym by the Golden State Warriors, 107-88.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Old habits die hard, and the Celtics continue to prove that fact as they allowed the same old issues to hamper them Sunday night. Three long-running issues were detrimental to Boston in Game 2.

First, Boston finished the game with 19 turnovers — six more than they had in Game 1 — leading to 36 Golden State points.

Second, the Celtics found themselves in continuous foul trouble, finishing the contest with 18, 13 of which came in the first half. Those 18 were five more than they had in Game 1.

Finally, Boston and Golden State combined for a prototypical third quarter on each side. The Celtics struggled in the half court, wasting much of the shot clock before settling for bad looks. The Warriors took advantage of the aforementioned turnovers and continuously answered each Celtics punch, outscoring Boston 35-14 in the period, building a 23-point lead before the start of the fourth quarter. Three minutes into that final quarter, Boston’s starters were pulled.