Phil Mickelson Announces PGA Tour Exit, Joins Saudi-Backed Golf League

Phil Mickelson announced he is returning to competitive golf after a four-month hiatus, joining the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabian investments.

Mickelson no longer will compete on the PGA Tour. The six-time major champion, however, intends to compete in major championships.

Mickelson, according to reports, is set to compete in a LIV Golf event Thursday at Centurion Club in London.

“I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved,” Mickelson wrote in a statement Monday afternoon. “I also intend to play the majors. I fully realize and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game.”

Mickelson, 51, did not compete in PGA Tour events or major championships after his comments regarding the Saudi-backed league landed him in hot water. He last played at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. Those “reckless” comments caused Mickelson to take time away from the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, as he did in February, apologized again for his comments Monday.