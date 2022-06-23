John Collins To Celtics? Hawks Star Floated As Potential Trade Target

NESN Logo Sign In

The extent of the Celtics’ offseason heavy lifting will depend on whether president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believes Boston can return to the NBA Finals with its current core.

The C’s simply might work in the margins, augmenting their existing roster rather than making wholesale changes, and that ultimately could lead to a relatively uneventful summer as the defending Eastern Conference champions prepare to run it back for the 2022-23 season.

That said, there are a few potential trade targets who would move the needle. And the list includes Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, a perennial double-double threat who’s been mentioned in rumors ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

So, could the Celtics realistically pursue Collins?

The Athletic’s Zach Harper floated the idea Wednesday, although upon further examination, it’s not exactly the easiest match.

“Al Horford is 36 years old, and he has one more year on his deal, which is non-guaranteed,” Harper wrote. “As great as he was for them in the postseason, the Celtics shouldn’t plan on him being a viable part of this rotation for the long term. Collins is only 24 years old, and putting him with Robert Williams III and Jayson Tatum in the frontcourt would give the Celtics a young, dynamic trio up front. The problem is … who do you give up for Collins in this scenario?”

The Celtics presumably would welcome the opportunity to add a talented player like Collins, who turns 25 in September and is entering his sixth NBA season. He just averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 54 games in 2021-22, numbers basically in line with his career norm. The 6-foot-9 Wake Forest product, in theory, could log minutes at power forward or at center, depending on Boston’s rotations.