Ex-Celtics Executive Outlines Boston’s ‘Path’ To Landing Bradley Beal

Could the Boston Celtics acquire Bradley Beal this offseason? Well, it’s complicated.

For one, the Celtics just fell two wins short of a championship, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In theory, Boston can return the same core for the 2022-23 season and potentially contend for a title. Overhauling the roster would threaten to disrupt that mojo.

But let’s say the C’s want to swing for the fences rather than rely on minor tweaks. Beal certainly seems like a reasonable target in that scenario, especially given his friendship with Jayson Tatum, but landing the longtime Washington Wizards star might prove difficult from a logistical standpoint.

Ryan McDonough, a former NBA executive who spent a decade with the Celtics, working his way up to assistant general manager under Danny Ainge, shed light on a potential pursuit of Beal during Monday night’s episode of “Early Edition” on NBC Sports Boston.

“Celtics fans don’t want to hear this, but I think Jaylen Brown would have to be in the deal,” McDonough said. “And that’s why I think there is a path for the Celtics to acquire Bradley Beal, but not over the next couple of weeks. Bradley Beal makes 64 million more dollars if he opts out of his contract and then re-signs in Washington. He can do a five-year extension with the Wizards. That’s the only team in the league he can sign for that length with. And if we think about it logically, guys, if the NBA is serious about enforcing tampering and other teams not talking to players, well, if Bradley Beal has already made his decision, to me, that means he’s going back to Washington. That’s the only team he can talk with at this point.

“So, I think the Celtics could acquire Beal, but I think the way that would happen would be a trade, either maybe at the trade deadline or even next offseason. I think it’s very unlikely that Beal ends up in a Celtics uniform to start next season.”

How could the Celtics acquire Bradley Beal?@McDNBA breaks it down on Early Edition pic.twitter.com/NetzSEvBIt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 20, 2022

Beal, who turns 29 next week, can decline his player option with the Wizards and become a free agent this summer. The Celtics don’t have the salary cap space to sign him outright, though. And Beal also would leave a significant chunk of money on the table if he signs with a team other than Washington.