Klay Thompson Feeds Into TD Garden Boos Before Celtics-Warriors Game 4

Thompson appears to be embracing the villain role at TD Garden

by

BOSTON — Boston Celtics fans had a day and a half to hear the Golden State Warriors’ complaints about their chants and behavior, and in Game 4, they didn’t back down.

The debate around fans at TD Garden chanting “(expletive) you Draymond” permeated the sports world with staffers from the Warriors complaining about them, and coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson sarcastically calling Boston fans “classy” for their actions.

Celtics fans heard Thompson’s comments and welcomed him with boos during his pregame shootaround Friday. But Klay embraced his new villain role at TD Garden encouraging the fans to boo even more as he got his shots up.

Thompson was also met with “Welcome To Boston Karen Thompson” — likely a response to Thompson’s outcry over Celtics fan’s NSFW chants.

Draymond Green was the subject of Boston fan’s chants and became the lightning rod of hatred, and it’s possible Thompson may join the party in Game 4. The Warriors guard appeared to have found his groove in the NBA Finals, scoring 25 points on 5-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc in Game 3.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, and it will be then ,where we’ll see how Celtics fans will affect Thompson and the Warriors.

