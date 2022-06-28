Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith Exchange Words In All-Time Twitter Spat

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith, individually, are each the gift that keeps on giving. Put those two together in a Twitter spat? We’ve got magic.

These two are no strangers too each other, as Smith has been vocally critical of Irving throughout the last several months, with his most recent soliloquy coming on Twitter, poking fun at the star point guard’s decision to “opt-in” to a near $40 million contract.

KYRIE opted in!!! pic.twitter.com/89B4kzgJQG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2022

Irving, seemingly having enough of Smith’s targets, decided to respond.

“@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation,” Irving tweeted. “I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN”

Never one to be out done, Smith came over the top with an invitation to host Irving in a public forum, where the two could hash out their differences.

We’ll have to wait and see how this story will end, with Irving likely back in the lab cooking up a response. Or, maybe he’ll drop the entire thing and act like it never happened. There are no certainties when it comes to Irving.