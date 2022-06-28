Former Red Sox World Series Champion Traded To Guardians To Bolster Depth

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Cleveland Guardians prepare to make a run at playoff contention, they decided to add a veteran with World Series experience as a member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

“The Guardians have re-acquired catcher Sandy León from the (Cincinnati) Reds in exchange for cash considerations,” Guards Insider tweeted Tuesday. “Sandy was playing a Triple-A Louisville prior to today’s trade. Spent 2020 with Cleveland and was a non-roster invite this spring.”

León played for the Red Sox for five seasons, from 2015 to 2019. He spent 358 of his 500 career games in Boston, where he hit .223 with 48 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 118 RBIs. The now 33-year-old backstop spent the majority of that time serving as the backup catcher behind Christian Vázquez.

Known for his defense, León will provide security behind the plate while doing what he can to contribute to the back of the order. In Triple-A this season, León hit .222 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in 26 games.

There have been a flurry of ex-Red Sox pitchers changing teams, including one who signed with the rival New York Yankees as playoff rosters begin to take shape. León is the latest former Red Sox player to swap uniforms, though this move was out of his control.